About three months ago, he called me comforting and saying goodbye, and said: Tomorrow I am going to Germany for treatment, so he shocked me with that tone that I did not give him, so he did not complain about him other than his wellness, and the joy of the conversation, so I said to him: God willing, Abu Muhammad, like you He is able to overcome many difficulties, and things greater than her have passed by you, so I bid him farewell and invited him, and I did not know that it would be my last conversation with a colleague, friend and a person of good people. We worked together for nearly two years in the Al-Ittihad newspaper, and we were opposite neighbors in it, either I start it Peace every day: “Good morning Abu Muhammad,” and he responds to me with that tone that still rings in my ears, despite our nearly twenty-five years away from her: “Hello .. Welcome, Abu Badr.” Or, the office passes by me with his kindness and humility, and at that time he was chief Al-Tahrir, we exchange an interview in the morning regarding the latest news and the most important events, with a cup of coffee or tea, and perhaps “two cigarettes” that Abu Muhammad pulls during the session, and discuss what we can plan for tomorrow’s number, and what the competing newspapers distinguished us on that day.

“Obaid Tuwairish” is a good person to the end of the term. Everyone agreed on his love, and those who do not know him are anxious to talk to him, but if you please, and finds some of the points of intersection that bring you together, you will have that friendliness, friendship, and laughter, and what can give you from his culture and his knowledge The difference, as he is a graduate of Baghdad, and most of my professors at the university are Iraqis, and in Baghdad and Iraq, what it is rich in at that time was part of the honor of the Arabs, and the virtues of Arabism. She – as well as Damascus – was happy to graduate Arabs from its universities, so that it used to spend on their education and education, and grant them Something from the legacy of the place, the fragrant history of history, and the events, changes, and political and intellectual advances that were crowded between them. I and “Abu Muhammad” were lovers of those places, and we do not harbor anything but love for them within us.

I was saddened by the news that came from Germany the day before yesterday, announcing our mourning for that colleague and friend, and a good person to the end of the term, and I did not expect to hear it, so it was not the disease, that terminal, and “Abu Muhammad” in my era was stronger than great things, but it is fate, and what As long as the soul is green, it does not scare, my grief for you, friend, is deep and profuse, and my grief over the beautiful days that we spent together is great, for Abu Dhabi still reminds you, and Sharjah still reminds you, and Umm Al-Quwain reminds you … and reminds you, your ideals are unforgettable, and your deeds are unforgettable, and what You provided it with national services in all fields and unforgettable places, for your spirit of tranquility and tranquility, and your grave enriched with cold water, and what is recited from the Holy Qur’an .. Goodbye, good friend .. Goodbye to a person I knew one day, with that beautiful patriotic spirit .. Goodbye I did not expect it came surprising For a dear colleague, his name used to appear above my name in the federation, “Ubaid Twerish.”