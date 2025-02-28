A speech that shows deeply: After twelve years as President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach’s last plans could not work. What a punch line.
SIn 1991 Thomas Bach is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), since 2013 he has been its president, honorary title Lord of the Rings, and over the years he has never noticed as a gifted rhetor. His lectures were often dry, and generously sprinkled the filling noises uh and ÖH. All the more biting the contrast to the speech that Bach held in Frankfurt on Friday.
#Farewell #Thomas #Bach #IOC #President #derive #struggle #successor
Leave a Reply