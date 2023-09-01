The world of television and telenovelas is in mourning for the disappearance of Léa Garcia. Unfortunately, the Brazilian actress who became famous all over the world for her role in the famous soap opera passed away The slave Isaura, one of the first telenovelas broadcast on Italian television. The woman was 90 years old.

To give the news of the disappearance of the 90-year-old Brazilian actress is the New York Times. The US newspaper claims that the woman passed away due to some heart complications, which caused her death on August 15th.

The news was given only today and many remember her for the roles she played not only on the small screen, in the soap opera South American very successful also in Italy, but also for his roles on the big screen.

Who was Léa Garcia

Léa Lucas Garcia de Aguiar, known by all simply as Léa Garcia, was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on March 11, 1933. The Afro-Brazilian actress was famous all over the world for playing the villain Rosa of the telenovela The slave Isaura.

Thanks also success on the big screen. Many of her remember the Afro-Brazilian actress, in fact, for receiving a nomination for best supporting actress at the 1957 Cannes film festival for her role in the film Black Orpheus by Marcel Camus, which won the Oscar for best foreign film.

Léa Garcia passed away at the age of 90 in Gramado, a municipality in Brazil in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, part of the Metropolitan mesoregion of Porto Alegre and the Gramado-Canela microregion. The date of her death is August 15, 2023, the cause of her a heart attack that did not give her a chance, as confirmed by Marcelo, one of the three children of the actress who was also her agent.

The 90-year-old actress is survived by three children, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and the grandson with whom she recently even became a great-great-grandmother.