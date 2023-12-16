Mourning in the world of high fashion. Fashion designer Lorenzo Riva died today at the age of 85. His partner and lifelong friend Luigi Valietti announced his passing, writing in his Facebook profile: “Hi Lo, with the same elegance that has always distinguished you, you left us. I will never be able to forget you“. Originally from Monza, the city in the Brianza area where he was born in 1938, Riva was known in the jet set for having created clothes for Hollywood stars and famous people.

Over the course of his career he has in fact created clothes for famous jet set and entertainment personalities: from Isabella Rossellini to Penélope Cruz, from Chiara Mastroianni to Ivana Trump, up to Emmanuelle Seigner, Whitney Houston and Jerry Hall. Riva began his career as artistic director of Balenciaga, then creating a brand with his name. After reselling it in 2015, she decided to relaunch it at 80 years old by renewing it with a new, younger and more innovative collection.