Hersha Parady: from '76 to '80 he had starred in Little House on the Prairie

In the past few hours, the news of the disappearance of Hersha Parady, esteemed American actress, protagonist from 1976 to 1980 of several episodes of the successful TV series ‘Little House on the Prairie’. His son Jonathan made the announcement in a statement disclosed through The Hollywood Reporter.

Like Nancy Frangione, Hersha Parady too had more or less achieved success in the early seventies.

Born in Ohio by 1945, he had begun acting in local theaters near Cleveland.

On TV he starred in some quite successful shows such as Mannix, The Family of America, Tales from the Frontier and CBS Afternoon Playhouse.

But the ‘occasion of life’ came in 1976, when she was chosen for a small part in The House on the Prairie. The appearance of him, in that case, took place in only one episode.

The role of Hersha Parady in Little House on the Prairie

The following year she was called back by the director and began to play a new role in fiction, that of the teacher Alice Garvey.

She dressed up as a teacher until 1980when the character was killed in a fire at the school for the blind where he taught, in Walnut Groove.

She later appeared in other shows for the small screen with bit parts and in the theatre.

She was married to the film producer and Oscar winner John Peverallby whom he had his only son, Jonathan Peverall.

He had recently discovered that he had a brain tumor which in the end, sadly, was fatal to her. She died in Norfolk, Virginia while at her son’s home.