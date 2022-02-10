The news was confirmed by the French newspaper “Libération”. Discoverer of the HIV virus, in recent years he had taken questionable positions in the scientific field and, with the pandemic, he had also become No Vax

There is the official death of the Nobel Prize for Medicine Luc Montagnier: according to reports from the French newspaper “Libération”, which cites information from “Checknews”, the death certificate has been deposited in the town hall. Montagnier died on Tuesday at the American hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine. The news, which for almost 24 hours had not found official confirmation, was given last night by the “FranceSoir” website. In the morning, however, the infectious disease Didier Raoult – known in the news as “the guru of chloroquine” – confirmed the news with a tweet: «Luc Montagnier is dead. We lose a man whose originality, independence and RNA discoveries have allowed the creation of the laboratory that isolated and identified the AIDS virus ».

Luc Montagnier is décédé.

On perd un homme dont L’Originalité, the indépendance et les découvertes sur l’ARN ont permis la création du laboratoire qui a isolé et identifié le viruses du SIDA. (1/2) – Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) February 10, 2022

Montagnier was 89 years old and in 2008 with Professor Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and the German virologist Harald zur Hausen he received the Nobel Prize for Medicine for discovering the HIV virus. Recently, however, Montagnier had embraced No Vax positions: in Italy he had recently participated in the demonstrations organized by the deputy ex journalist Gianluigi Paragone, who was also convinced of No Vax and No Green Pass.

The yellow of death

The French site France Soir yesterday evening announced the death of the French virologist but the news for many hours found no other confirmation. «At the age of 89 (18 August 1932 – 8 February 2022), Professor Luc Montagnier passed away at the American hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine. Doctor Gérard Guillaume, one of his most faithful collaborators, confided in us that he went away in peace, surrounded by his children ». Messages of condolence multiplied immediately on social media, but the official confirmation came only on Thursday afternoon.

The portrait of the virologist

Born on August 18, 1932 in Chabris, a small municipality located in the Center-Val de Loire, he was director emeritus of the Center national de la recherche scientifique and of the Viral Oncology Unit of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, where in 1983 together with Francoise Barre’-Sinoussi discovered the HIV virus. For this exceptional discovery Montagnier won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008. Highly esteemed, the scientist has worked with the largest scientific institutes in the world. In addition to being director emeritus of the CNRS and professor at the Institut Pasteur, he was director of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York, director of a research institute at Jiao-tong University in Shanghai. His work has received countless awards and accolades.

The anti-scientific drift and No Vax

In the last decades of his life and career Montagnier has made a lot of talk about himself for having espoused and supported many unscientific theories. From his statements in 2010 regarding HIV, which could be eradicated with a particular nutritional scheme, to research on the memory of water, the basic principle of homeopathy. And again: from the use of papaya against Sars and Parkinson’s to the support of many theses underlying the no vax movements, questioning the safety of vaccines. Finally, his support for Stamina and recently the conspiracy theories related to the Sars-CoV-2 virus and anti-Covid vaccines has been much discussed.

Farewell to Luc Montaigner, the arrival in Milan last January welcomed by the no-green pass militants