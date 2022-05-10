Electric cars cost a lot, this is still undoubted. Of course, there are battery-powered models with less demands (city cars) that guarantee sufficient autonomy. But the doubt is already spreading that many have purchased them only for the presence of a substantial incentive, and not for “change the world“On the principle of environmental sustainability. Who can charge cars at home, with a modern electrical system and possibly with the awareness of having electricity not dependent on fossil energy, has done bingo. This is by no means the majority of the population.

Car manufacturers today they struggle to deliver the cars in a few weeks, struggle with chips and find themselves in limbo between costs to keep low and European demands on emissions. “There are no cars” are words that are heard more and more often. The sales figures in Europe are consequently very negative. The crisis is quite deep, so much so that Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis, told the Financial Times these words: “In the next five years the great challenge will be keep prices affordableeven with electric cars. Otherwise we risk losing the middle class“. That is a large slice of customers. At that point, the production costs of these large companies, which employ many people in Europe, will no longer be accessible.

It is difficult to determine who has more responsibility in a situation like this, but certainly politics and auto companies have not had the foresight to sit down seriously at a table, speaking of costs and emissions. Probably the European Union has taken too long a step with the desire to drastically reduce emissions, but for the rest of the climate, it cannot be expected that it is too late; and car manufacturers have not found themselves ready, despite the improvements in recent years, to drastically reduce the weight of cars, their consumption, the size of their engines. Directions? Opposite. Now the manufacturers, from the declarations that are read, seem almost forced making electric cars and selling large SUVs. And politics seems to turn the other way, when the statistics show how many citizens, abandoned at prices they cannot afford, do not want to replace a Euro 3 that still walks well, for a Euro 6 that in some cities probably will never be able to. to come in.

Tavares himself explained that Stellantis, a company that also controls Fiat, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Lancia and Maserati and which is the result of the merger between FCA and PSA, will be electric because basically it is a company that loves challenges, and that wants to continue to have its say on the market. Without the middle class, there may be a need for supernatural effort to overcome this challenge. There are no easy solutions, especially looking at a country with great contradictions like Italy, at the same time the nation of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Pagani, and of nineties cars that continue to circulate, giving life to the oldest car park in Europe.