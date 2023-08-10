From collaborations with Bob Dylan to the soundtracks of Scorzese’s films: farewell to a great musician, Robbie Robertson

The world of music says goodbye forever to a great artist. In the last few hours, the news of the disappearance of Robbie Robertsonhistoric frontman and founder of The Band and longtime collaborator of Martin Scorzese, for whose films he has created several soundtracks.

Hers was the one to announce Robertson’s departure family, publishing a touching post on the artist’s social pages. Accompanying some photos of him, they wrote:

Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife Janet, his ex-wife Dominique, his partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny. He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Domenico, Gabriel and Seraphina. Robertson recently completed his 14th film music project with frequent collaborator, Martin Scorsese, for the film Killers of the flower moon. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Six Nations of the Grand River to support a new Woodland Cultural Center.

The amazing career of Robbie Robertson

Born in Toronto On July 5, 1943, Robbie Robertson started moving into the music business in his mid-50s.

In 1960 he met the singer Ronnie Hawkins, who was in a band called The Hawks at the time. Roy Buchanan also played and sang in the group, who was fundamental in teaching Robertson, so much so that when Buchanan left the group, Robbie himself became the frontman.

The group, after several name changes, came to the final name of The Bandwhich entered the legend of rock and folk music of the time.

The great Bob Dylan, captivated by the band’s sound, decided to collaborate with them and be supported in many shows, including the historic Woodstock of 1969.

The artist’s name is also inextricably linked to the world of cinema. As a musician, he has in fact created many soundtracks, especially for the director’s films Martin Scorzese.

