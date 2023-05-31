Bad news saddens the world of cars and culture: the “lady of engines”, as Mariella Mengozzi was nicknamed, passed away this morning after a long illness that gave her no escape.

The director of the Turin Auto Museum was 60 years old and was the first woman to deserve the guide of the museum: she entered the Mauto in 2018, after a selection that involved 58 candidates. Passionate and very competent in the automotive world, Mariella has contributed to broadening the horizons of the Turin museum in an international context. And she wanted to continue collaborating until the end, despite her illness.

Romagnola from Forlì, she graduated in law before obtaining a master’s degree in business management in Bologna. You began your career in the GFT Group of Turin, first dealing with marketing and then becoming Sales Manager for the Chiara Boni women’s clothing line. She was her stepping stone to international companies such as Walt Disney, where she worked for eight years as Licensing Manager and Retail Director.

There was no lack of a call from Ferrari who wanted it to offer it a role in strategic planning: it remained in Maranello for 12 years, deserving the direction of the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, the most visible part of the “Maranello Experience” Business Unit.

Among the experiences gained there were two celebratory events such as the 50th Anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini and the Ayrton Senna Tribute in 2014. A dynamic and kind woman, with a certain innate class, Mariella leaves a void just when the Mauto was starting the selection for a new director.