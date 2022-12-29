Thursday, December 29, 2022
Farewell to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pele

The footballer passed away on December 29, 2022.

The soccer player passed away this Thursday, at the age of 82.

This Thursday, December 29, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, ‘Pelé’, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a victim of colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021.

Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, in Brazil, for a medical check-up, but the doctors who treated him pointed out that the chemotherapy had not been effective.

After learning the news, friends, family and footballers from all over the world have expressed their regret and have said their last goodbyes.

News in development…​

