Farewell to the king of football: this is how Pelé is fired in the world

This Thursday, December 29, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, ‘Pelé’, died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, a victim of colon cancer, which was detected in September 2021.

Pelé had been hospitalized since Tuesday, November 29, at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital, in Brazil, for a medical check-up, but the doctors who treated him pointed out that the chemotherapy had not been effective.

After learning the news, friends, family and footballers from all over the world have expressed their regret and have said their last goodbyes.

We are deeply saddened to hear that football legend Pelé has passed away. May we pass on our sincerest condolences to his friends and family from him. Rest in peace, O King. pic.twitter.com/KtnZMGuz7d — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2022

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. R.I.P. Pele —Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️ Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

News in development…​