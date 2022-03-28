Divock Origi was the unexpected protagonist of Liverpool’s last Champions League. The Belgian was not one of those who had the most important role in the reds, but he appeared at the most key moment of the competition.

After a cathartic first leg for Liverpool at the Camp Nou (3-0) in which Luis Suárez and Leo Messi twice they got an advantage that almost placed them in the final in Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Half a ticket was in the Blaugrana pocket, but everything went wrong in one night at Anfield. It was precisely Divock Origi who burst and closed the night with Georgino Wijnaldum. The Belgian opened the scoring in the 7th minute and the Dutchman relaunched the comeback in two magical minutes with goals in the 54th minute and the goal in the 56th minute. With the knockout draw tied, Trent Alexander-Arnold took one of the slickest corners in European football history to close the comeback for good.

In the final in Madrid, Origi once again took the spotlight when entering the 58th. After jumping off the bench, the Belgian sentenced the final by making it 0-2 in the 87th minute and taking the Orejona to Liverpool.

With just four goals in his Champions League career and just three casualties, Milan, the third behind Liverpool and Tottenham, could be his next team. According to Daily Mail, Divock Origi has very advanced negotiations with the Italian team to sign for next season once his contract with Liverpool ends on June 30.

A knee injury marked his last stretch at Anfield and The arrivals of Salah, Mané, Diogo Jota, Firmino and Luis Díaz make it difficult for him to add minutes in the Anfield attack. If he arrives at Milan, Origi will lower the average age of a very veteran attack that has Zlatan Ibrahimovic (40 years old) and Olivier Giroud (35 years old).