Helmut Berger, actor, model and motorbike for his relationship with Luchino Visconti, died suddenly at his home in Salzburg

The well-known Austrian actor and former model passed away just 10 days after his 79th birthday Helmut Berger. Known for his beauty and acting talent, he was the life partner of the Italian nobleman, director and screenwriter Luchino Visconti. The two remained together until the director’s death in 1976.

Helmut Berger was born in Austria, in Bad Ischl, on May 29, 1944, from hotelier parents. After graduation he worked for some time with his family, but not being interested in taking that path, he soon moved to London.

In England he maintained with different and occasional jobs and started posing as a model.

Some time later he moved to Italy, where he attended theater courses at the University for Foreigners of Perugia, before moving to Rome and thus start working steadily both as a model and as an actor.

His film debut came in 1964, when he had a small part in the film “Vaghe stelle dell’orsa”, directed by the director Luchino Visconti.

With Visconti there was one lasting and repeated collaboration at a working level, given that the nobleman chose him as an actor in many of his other films.

Among these are the episode ‘The Witch Burnt Alive’ from the film “Witches” of 1967, “The fall of the Gods” of 1969, “Ludwig” of 1973, which tells the story of Ludwig II of Bavaria, and “Family group in an interior” of 1974.

The story between Helmut Berger and Luchino Visconti

The meeting with Luchino Visconti, for Helmut Berger, also represented a turning point in the private lifeas well as professional.

The two, in fact, in ’64 also began theirs relationwhich only stopped in 1976, when the Italian director and nobleman passed away at the age of 70.

For years the two maintained the hidden story. Not so much by the will of Visconti, who in those years had already openly declared that he was bisexual, as much by the will of Helberg himself, who instead accused more of the weight that the opinion of the society of the time could give, little accustomed to accepting good homosexuality.

After Visconti’s disappearance, Berger entered a profound state depression. Note his problems with alcohol and drugs, which on several occasions brought him to the brink of death.