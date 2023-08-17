For more than ten years he led the Genoese Confindustria, holding the role of general manager a step behind the presidents to whom he gave valuable advice, but also with a media strength that was never the same in the following years, after his farewell . Paolo Corradi, who died at the age of 76 in Genoa, was a man of power in the political-industrial events of the city.

Manager at Italsider, manager of the state-owned giant already at the age of 29, he gained prominence in 1998, when he ascended the command deck of the Genoese capital’s industrial association. He went through various presidencies and above all he first advised Riccardo Garrone – of whom he will become very loyal – then Stefano Zara and Marco Bisagno. “They were beautiful years, it was the time to relaunch Confindustria” he confessed in an interview with Vittorio Sirianni several years ago. With Garrone, he opens the entrance to the city’s industrial elite to a thousand small and medium-sized enterprises. It was the end of the 1990s, a historical period of great challenges for Genoa, for the future of the steel industry with the Rivas at the head of Ilva. The industrial emergencies have all passed from his table, from that observatory that used to gather in Via Felice Romani (historic headquarters of the association), then in the Tower of Via San Vincenzo, where Confindustria still has its headquarters today. His ten-year reign ended in the summer of 2009 with his farewell under the presidency of Giovanni Calvini and was not without controversy. Corradi then returned alongside Riccardo Garrone in the Edoardo Garrone Foundation, always with the role of general manager alongside its president.

“I wanted to be a criminal lawyer. I was also an excellent tennis player, then I changed course »he always said in that interview 12 years ago. Instead, he was an important manager in the economic history of the city.