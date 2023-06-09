Farewell to the gas station | This is how regular customers said goodbye to the entrepreneur of the gas station known as the “University of Malm”.

Petteri Kärki, Malmin Teboil’s merchant, organized homework for his customers. Loyal customers were worried about whether Teboil would continue to have a cafe. There is no reason to worry.

Helsinki Malmin Teboil’s merchant Petteri Kärki organized a homework party for its customers on Thursday and offered them coffee, cake and sausage at Teboil. Kärki will stop Malmi as a Teboil dealer at the end of June.

The treats did a good job at the gas station on Thursday around noon. The cafe and its terrace were filled mainly with men, the police also stopped by in the yard checking the party atmosphere.

A bass rumbled in the yard of the gas station, while a resident of Malmi and a regular visitor to the gas station for coffee Erkki Sillanpää entertained customers with hits from the 1970s and 1980s.

One there were coffee drinkers on the terrace Seppo Karjalainen. He said that he goes to Malmin Teboil for coffee every day.

“About 40 years have passed. Familiar faces, the same old gentlemen are there. Same system, someone just dies,” says Karjalainen.

“This is called Malmi University.”

Having coffee next to the Karelian Anders Sundgren has been visiting Malmin Teboil for coffee regularly for about 20 years. According to Sundgren, it’s easy to come to Teboil for a coffee because you can easily park your car when you get to the station.

The topics are manly, if Karelian is to be believed. According to him, we talk about dirty things over coffee.

“We don’t talk about politics,” adds Sundgren.

“There are also people who discuss futis and laetka, they bet at the same gas station,” says Karjalainen.

Except conversation, regular customers have sometimes made purchases or organized work at Malmin Teboil.

“Many dunes have been distributed and many cars have been bought at Malmin Teboil”, Malmin Teboil’s regular customer Jussi Tiitinen seal.

Damn it the introduced man sat in the same group as Tiitisen’s people, having coffee. He goes to Teboil for coffee every day.

“Some customers have been worried about whether the new entrepreneur also has a cafe,” Kurre said.

Petteri Kärki plans to visit Malmi Teboil’s cafe as a customer in the future.

Petteri Kärje has reassuring news for Malmin Teboil’s loyal customers.

“Teboil has found a new entrepreneur for the premises, the cafe will continue to operate,” Kärki said.

Kärki plans to run a car repair shop near Malmin Teboil in the future. At that time, Kärki might be seen as a customer in Teboil’s cafe.

“I can pick up Malmin Teboil for morning tea. It would be nice to see old friends afterwards”, Kärki plans.

Petteri Kärje’s father started as an entrepreneur at Malmin Teboil in 1978. Petteri himself started working at a gas station in 1983, later he became an entrepreneur.

“This has been a full-time lifestyle. My strength is starting to wane and in the future I will work less at the car repair shop,” says Kärki.

Teboil stations were caught in the eye of the storm when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Many customers stopped doing business with Teboil, because the company behind the Teboil stations is Russian-owned. However, many Teboil dealers are Finnish entrepreneurs, such as Petteri Kärki.

Kärki told HS in May that the Teboil boycott resulting from Russia’s war of aggression has not been seen by Malm. Loyal customers have remained loyal.

Correction on June 9, 2023 at 12:21 p.m.: The section stating that the background company of the Teboil stations is Russian-owned has been clarified. It has also been clarified that not all positions are entrepreneur-led.