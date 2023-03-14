World athletics mourns one of its greatest legends. Dick Fosbury, the 1968 Olympic gold medalist and inventor of the technique that would change the high jump forever, has died at the age of 76.

Confirmation came from the agent, who recalled how sick Fosbury was. “It is with great sadness that I have to report the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a relapse of lymphoma,” said Ray Schulte. “Dick will be greatly missed by friends and fans around the world. A true legend, and a friend to all!”