Cesare Cipollini, former Italian cycling champion and brother of Mario, also a two-wheel legend, has passed away at the age of 64

A very serious mourning has hit the world of Italian sport in the last few hours and in particular the family of one of the most successful and important exponents of recent years. Caesar. older brother of Mario Cipollini, he passed away at the age of 64. It was Mario himself who announced it, without explaining the causes of death but simply dedicating words of love and esteem to him, through a post on Instagram.

Cesare Cipollini, a well-known face and name in Italian and world cycling, who raced for professional from 1978 to 1990.

He had been able to show his extraordinary skills since he was still part of the category Juniors. In those years he won 8 races and was also selected to be part of the Italian quartet of track pursuit. Together with him were Giuseppe Saronni, Rino De Candido and Sandro Callari and together they established the world records.

He turned professional as mentioned in 1978 with the Magniflex-Torpado and ran official competitions until 1990. The most prestigious successes are the victory of the Giro Dell’Emilia in 1983 and various placements in the Italian classics.

Mario Cipollini’s dedication for his brother Cesare

To to announce Cesare’s death was taken care of by his younger brother, a true legend of world cycling, Mario Cipollini.

On Instagram, the “Lion King”, as Mario was nicknamed during the years in which he dominated racing around the world, published a historical photo of his brother by adding a very tender and touching dedication in the caption. Here are his words: