Practical car, low cost car for a long time, stainless best seller on the market and protagonist of the lives of millions of Italians. Fiat Panda 4 × 4 it marked the history of the Italian brand and that of a model that in 40 years has been able to carve out a special place in the hearts of our local motorists. A vehicle capable of reaching almost everywhere, almost unstoppable on the road but not on the market where the sales logic has put (at least temporarily) the end to the epic of the four-wheel drive pandino: Fiat Panda 4 × 4 has in fact said goodbye to the price lists of the Turin brand, a muted exit that few have noticed.

The four-wheel drive version was indeed removed from the Fiat configurator, with the model that for 2023 will therefore not have a 4 × 4 variant. In order not to find a car with an Italian car manufacturer with four-wheel drive, it is necessary to go back over 70 years, even reaching the Campagnola. A choice that could be dictated by the imminent debut of the new generation of Fiat Panda, expected between 2023 and 2024. It will be a different car than the one we know today, with a design that could draw on different stylistic elements of the concept car. Centoventi, which was shown for the first time at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show with the promise of becoming the manifesto for the Fiat of the future and which to date is only a prototype left. The new generation of Pandas will almost certainly be electric, with the platform of the 500e or with a smaller version of the STLA Medium used by Jeep Avenger.

On the breach since 1983, the Fiat Panda 4 × 4 therefore takes a retirement period, discovering from the price lists. To date, the latest version is the one equipped with the 85 HP 0.9 TwinAir engine in preparation City Cross, an engine that leaves the scene at the same time, without infamy and without praise due to some problems related above all to noise. Nothing to do with the Fire or with the 1.3 Turbodiesel. This will undoubtedly feed the enthusiasts, who will compete to keep the older models that will acquire even more value while waiting to find out what the Fiat Panda of the future will be like.