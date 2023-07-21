He had been battling dementia and cancer for some time and they got the better of him

The worlds of cinema and entertainment are in mourning for the passing of Carlin Glynn. The 83-year-old actress has passed away. She became famous for playing a leading role in Sixteen CandlesUnfortunately, he hasn’t been well for some time. She had dementia and a cancer that didn’t give her a chance. Her daughter made the announcement on her social networks, with a touching memory.

Carlin Glynn had received two terrible diagnoses: dementia and cancer. The actress Mary Stuart Mastersonhis daughter, gave the sad announcement of his passing with a touching post on Instagram:

On Thursday July 13, my mother, Carlin Glynn Masterson, passed away. I was with her. I will always be grateful for those final moments, no matter how long they last. Death is like birth in the strangest way. From my first breath to her last. This thread is as fragile as it is strong.

The woman then continues to remember her, also publishing some photos. Like hers for her 80th birthday, before dementia and cancer took over.

She was the cutest, most awkward person you’d ever meet. She is strong, intelligent, silly, intuitive, kind, generous, passionate and a deep listener. She was devoted to my father and the huge circle of students and associates who were considered her chosen family. The verse is taken from Seamus Heaney’s poem, Clearances. Rest in peace, mom.

Farewell to actress Carlin Glynn: she was 83 years old

Carlin Elizabeth Glynn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 19, 1940 and passed away on July 13, 2023. She had made her Broadway debut, immediately winning an award, and then starting a great career as an actress.

Glynn’s first film appearance was as Mae Barber in Three Days of the Condor. But everyone will always remember her as the mother of Molly Ringwald’s character in Sixteen Candles (1984). As well as playing the daughter-in-law of Geraldine Page’s character in The Trip to Bountiful (1985), directed by her husband, Peter Masterson.