The Chinese actress passed away on July 17th at the age of 78 Cheng Pei Pei, became memorable for her performance in the film “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”. Nicknamed the Queen of Swords from the 1970s film of the same name, the famous actress died in San Francisco, California, due to a degenerative brain disease.

Chinese actress Cheng Pei-Pei dies

The sad announcement was made by the family through a message on their page Facebook:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the rumors are true. Our mother, Cheng Pei-pei, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 17. In 2019, our mother was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative syndrome, atypical parkinsonism, unofficially called corticobasal degeneration. This is a rare disease with symptoms similar to Parkinson’s disease, but current treatments cannot slow the progression. She chose not to share the news publicly so she could deal with her condition privately and spend what time she had left with her children and grandchildren.”

Cheng Pei-Pei’s Film Career

Cheng Pei-pei’s debut as an actress dates back to the 1960s when the artist became a star of the Shaw Brothers Studios. It was the production house of Hong Kong, particularly renowned for action films and martial arts epics. This is a genus commonly known by the name of wuxia.

With the interpretation in the film The relentless blades of the golden swallowdirected in 1966 by King HuCheng Pei_pei marks a turning point in her acting career. From that moment on, in fact, she was chosen in the main martial arts films.

He gained new international interest in 2000 when he played Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragona film by Ang Lee. The film was nominated for ten Oscars winning four and was a huge commercial and critical success. In 2004, however, he played the leading role in the miniseries Watery Moon, Hollow Sky, broadcast on US channels with the title of Paradise.

Among his latest film commitments, we recall the important role he had in the live-action remake of Mulan from the Disneyin 2020.