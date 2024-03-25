Fritz Wepper, assistant to the famous Inspector Derrick in the television series of the same name which accompanied us for years, has passed away. He had skin cancer.

The world of the small screen is in mourning for the passing of an actor who has entered our homes for years, thanks to a hugely successful TV series. We are talking about the TV series Inspector Derrick, which has become a real cult, airing, even in Italy, for a very long time. Who was Fritz Wepper and how did the German-born actor die?

Few knew his real name, but his fictional one and, above all, his face was known to everyone. Also because this character has entered our homes for 25 years. Today he was 82 years old and lived in one retirement home.

In 2021 he announced that he had a skin cancer, which had already metastasized. They had also operated on him for a tumor in his abdomen. Since then, his health conditions have always been precarious. He was rarely seen in public.

The news of his passing was reported by the German newspaper Bild, which reported the words of his partner, the director Susanne Kellermann.

Who was Fritz Wepper?

The actor was born in Munich on 17 August 1941 and passed away in his hometown on 25 March 2024. Fritz Wepper is famous for playing the role of Harry Klein in the TV series Inspector Derrick, Mayor Wolfgang Wöller in the TV series Storm in the Convent and psychiatrist Dr. Wendelin Winter in the crime television series High Society Murders. He began working at the age of 9 on a children's radio program, making his theater debut in 1952. He became famous, however, in 1959, thanks to the film The Bridge by Bernhard Wicki.

Fritz Wepper leaves behind his wife, the director Susanne Kellermann, married for the second time (he had also been married to Angela von Morgen, ex-wife of Prince Ferfried of Hohenzollern), two daughters, also the famous actress Sophie Wepperwho often acted with his father, including in Derrick.