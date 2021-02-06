Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died at the age of 91 at his home in Connecticut (United States), which he shared with his third wife, with whom he was married for more than fifty years, Elaine Taylor. He had only one daughter, the fruit of his first marriage.

In 2012, Plummer won an Oscar for best supporting performer for “Beginners.” (Mike Mills, 2011), in which he played a homosexual man who, already in his old age, came out of the closet before his adult son, played by Ewan McGregor. That recognition made him the oldest winner of the statuette (82 years). He also holds the record for “greatest” nominee (88 times).

The other two occasions in which he was nominated for the award were in 2010 for “The Last Station”, as the writer Tolstoy, and in 2018 for “All the money in the world” (when he replaced Kevin Spacey after accusations of sexual harassment ), such as oil magnate J. Paul Getty.

“Christopher is warmer, he puts his heart into the character. In some strange way, the role responds better to Christopher’s work even though the words are the same. Plummer’s dialogues have more resonance because his register is more varied, “the director of the film Ridley Scott told ABC newspaper on that occasion after highlighting the professionalism and energy of Christopher Plummer, who at almost 90 years old recorded a total of twenty-two scenes in just nine days.

Before coming to the movies, Christopher Plummer worked in radio and theater. Throughout his brilliant career, he took part in more than a hundred films, including “The man who could reign” (1975).

The last film in which he participated was “Daggers from the back” (2019); Nevertheless, one of his most emblematic films will always be the Oscar-winning “The rebel novice” (1965) , where he shared credits with Julie Andrews and played anti-Nazi captain Von Trapp.

Captain Von Trapp. One of his most memorable roles with Julie Andrews in “The rebel novice.” Photo: broadcast

In an interview with The Guardian, Plummer confessed that he did not have a good memory of that tape “because they did not let him sing” and he was forced to give in for someone else to dub it. In his words, he explained that it hurt him a lot, because his desire was to make a theatrical musical for the big screen.

One of Plummer’s most memorable roles at the turn of the millennium involved only his voice in Pixar’s poignant animated film “Up,” where he played Charles Muntz, an elderly man on a mission to make his late wife’s dream come true.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.