Film and TV are in mourning for the death of Bob Newhart: the actor and beloved comedian was 94 years old

A very serious mourning has hit the world of American television and cinema, with the death of an actor and comedian who, during his long and successful career, had enormous success overseas as well. This is Bob Newhartstar of the film Elf and the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, among others. He was 94 years old and his publicist announced his death.

Born in September 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois, George Robert Newhart began working as a young man as a accountantonly to then begin what has become a highly successful career in world of entertainment.

Known for his calm, deadpan style and slightly drawn-out delivery stammeringBob Newhart has become one of the most distinctive and beloved comedians of his time. His success was launched by his album of comic monologues, entitled “The Button Down Mind”which became a best seller and reached number one on the Billboard pop album chart. A success that was replicated with his second album, “The Button-Down Mind Strikes Back”. He later began acting, in his own show, always with a comic theme, which similarly attracted a huge portion of the public.

Also in the first half of the seventies he made his debut at cinema. One of the most appreciated roles he played came in 2003, when he played the role of Father Elf in the film “Elf – An elf named Buddy” with Will Ferrel.

Worthy of note, then, is his appearance in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory”where he played the role of Professor Proton, a part that allowed him to win a Emmy Award.

As stated by his publicist Jerry Digney, Newhart passed away at his home in Los Angeles yesterday, Thursday, July 18, at the age of 94. He was taken away a series of short illnesses.