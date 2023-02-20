The world of television and television is in mourning for the passing of Richard Belzer. The interpreter, who in the famous TV series Law & Orderdressed as a policeman passed away at the age of 78. His last words, as reported by the international media, would have been a loud and clear curse.

The American actor was loved on American TV. He was a very well-loved comedian, who began his career as a star-spangled small-screen performer. Then the great success before him as detective John Munch in the TV series «Homicide» (1993-1999) and «Law & Order – Special Victims Unit» (1999-2016).

The actor was 78 years old and passed away at his home in Bozoulsa city located in southwestern France, where he had retired to live in these years in which he was ill.

Writer Bill Schefta longtime friend of the 78-year-old American actor, gave the official announcement of the disappearance to The Hollywood Reporter, in which he recounted how he died:

He had many health problems and his last words were: ‘Vaff**me son of a bitch.

Goodbye Richard Belzer, famous actor of the TV series Law & Order

The actor made his film debut in the 1974 film The Groove Tube and then launched Saturday Night Live with his comedic performances. Then the great international success thanks to worldwide popular TV series, which are still a cult on the small screen today.

Then we also saw him in Fame and Scarface. Detective John Munch, a character for which he is famous all over the world, had appeared for the first time in 1993 in Homicide and for the last time in Law & Order. Surely his was one of the most famous policemen of the small screen: he was an intelligent, loyal, faithful investigator, who believed in conspiracies and fought against a system that he didn’t always think was right.