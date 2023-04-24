Farewell to a great folk artist. The interpreter of the song “How cute are your eyes”, Dina Páucar, announced this Sunday, April 23, that she would leave the musical stages after more than three decades of artistic career.

In this sense, to the delight of all her fans who have been accompanying her year after year at a national and international level, Dina Páúcar together with her daughter Jackelin ‘Killay’ Sánchez Páucar, will give one last concert at the Gran Teatro Nacional.

For this reason, mother and daughter are already rehearsing hard for what will be the final farewell to the award-winning Andean music singer-songwriter born in Tingo María, Huánuco, who has great musical hits such as ‘Cenizas de amor’, ‘Vete’, ‘Dos beers’, among others.

Musicians and artists invited for the last presentation

Likewise, Dina Páucar, commented for the cameras of the Sunday D-Day, that for her last presentation on the stages of the Gran Teatro Nacional (date yet to be confirmed), more than 30 musicians and invited artists will be present.

On the other hand, and to the surprise of many, that day that Dina Paucar’s farewell takes place, at the same time, it will be the debut as a singer of her daughter Jackelin Killay Sánchez Páucar, who has prepared a special single for the termination of her career. his mother’s musical after 33 years dedicated to folklore.

Dina Páucar beat cancer

A few years ago, Dina Páucar experienced one of the most difficult moments in her life: the detection of breast cancer.

As a result of this disease, the vernacular singer had to get away from the stage for a while. However, thanks to the early detection of cancer, she managed to get out of this evil and thus she was able to continue her passion for Andean music.

