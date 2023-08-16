Soprano Renata Scotto has died at her home in New York at the age of 89. During her long career, she has trod the scenes of the most prestigious world theaters such as La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan in New York and the Royal Opera House in London, becoming an internationally renowned artist appreciated all over the globe.

“I am heartbroken” Placido Domingo wrote on social media, remembering her as “one of the greatest opera singers of all time, a teacher dedicated to young singers and for me, personally, one of the most assiduous partners on stage with more than a hundred performances together, but above all a very dear friend”.

The beginnings with Maria Callas Born in Savona in 1934, she had made her debut at the age of nineteen in “La Traviata” in the Ligurian city. The following year she made her debut at La Scala with “La Wally”. The beginning of a career continued in Italy and abroad (starting from the Scaligera tour in England in 1957 in which she alternated with Maria Callas and Rosanna Carteri) with a vast repertoire, which in addition to singing she also supported the direction of opera and teaching with the creation of the Renata Scotto Opera Academy in Savona.