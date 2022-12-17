These are the words of the singer: “I don’t believe it. I love you. I won’t forget you”

The news of the untimely passing of Sinisa Mihajlovic left everyone speechless. There were many who wrote messages of condolence and affection to the coach’s family for the terrible loss he is experiencing. Among the many written words, the sweet message that Gianni Morandi wrote for his lifelong friend Sinisa did not go unnoticed.

Gianni Morandi chose social media to pay his last respects to Sinisa Mihajlovic, who passed away at the age of 53 after a long battle against a bad disease. The Bolognese singer shared one snap in black and white that portrays him together with the coach, happy and smiling. Under the post in question, a dedication that moved the entire population of the web.

These were the words that Gianni Morandi wrote for the last farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic:

Dear Siniša, I don’t want to believe it. I always thought you would win this battle too, it was too soon to leave… Besides being a true champion, you were a brave and generous man.

And, continuing, the singer Bologna concluded:

You have proved it all your life. Knowing you and spending so many moments together was a great gift, I love you and I will never forget you.

Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianni Morandi: a special friendship

The special relationship that Gianni Morandi had with Sinisa Mihajlovic dates back even before the Bologna coach, during a press conference, declared he was ill with leukemia. In a recent interview, Gianni Morandi declared that he had supported his friend who would soon defeat this ugly disease.

In this regard, these were the words of the singer meat sauce: