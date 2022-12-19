Rome – A very long applause from the crowd, accompanied by the chorus “E se tira Sinisa è gol” together with light blue, white and red smoke bombs and a scarf from the Biancocelesti and Sampdoria fans. This is how the coffin of Sinisa Mihajlovic at the end of the funeral ceremony in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in piazza della Repubblica, in Rome, celebrated by the archbishop of Bologna, Matteo Maria Zuppi.

Accompanied by family members, the coffin was placed on the hearse where it received the last kiss of the wife Ariadne and childrenafter having paraded in front of the numerous wreaths of flowers present outside the church: among others there are those of Fifa, Uefa, Ultras Lazio, of his former teams Sampdoria, Lazio, Milan, Inter, Bologna and Rome, of the Inzaghi family , of the Municipalities of Bologna and Rome.

Behind Sinisa’s body, many of the companions and friends who have been by his side during his long career.

Over two thousand fans outside the church

“Hello Sinisa one of us”, the banner outside the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri. Outside the Roman church over two thousand fans who abandoned themselves to a long and moving applause when the coffin arrived, before the start of the funeral. Shortly after, the Bologna football, his last team as coach, led by the new coach Thiago Motta and all the management. Already yesterday some of Mihajlovic’s former footballers such as Soriano and Arnautovic had gone to the open funeral home in the Capitol.

Then the bus arrived Lazio. Many fans with the biancoceleste scarf. The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, the Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri, the coach Roberto Mancini, Vincenzo Montella and Renzo Ulivieri arrived.

Among those present also the former number 10 of Rome Francesco Totti. The ex-captain, in black overalls and a hood over his head, avoided the reporters. A few moments later another yellow and red flag entered the church: Bruno Conti. After him also the president of Lazio and senator of Forza Italia Claudius Lotito.

Many people present both inside and outside the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri in Piazza della Repubblica, in Rome. Several personalities from the world of sport were present, but also from the government





The Spal coach and former Roma footballer also entered the church, Daniel De Rossi, singer Gianni Morandia great fan of Bologna and the former president of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero. Among others, the former Lazio goalkeeper also entered the basilica Luca Marchegiani and the coach Xerxes Cosmi.

Also present were the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi and the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida.

The homily

“He didn’t run away from the disease, he gave strength showing the sweet fragility of a warrior. Fragility is a door, not a wall”. Thus Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, president of the CEI, in the funeral homily for the last farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic. “Let us remove the stones from our hearts to live in peace with ourselves and the others”, said Cardinal Zuppi at the opening of the funeral service underway in Rome. “We gather around them and those who are related to him. Sinisa wanted to grow old with many grandchildren, he was one capable of giving a chance to those who had never had one and I would like you to feel the affection of the mother church today. Precisely because she is a mother she will never surrender to the pain of her children. It is a painful greeting that leaves us in disbelief,” he added.