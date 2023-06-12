While the conference organized by the Ministry of Public Administration at Palazzo Ducale had just begun, the news of Silvio Berlusconi’s death arrived. To read an agency, while the minister Paolo Zangrillo had just taken the floor, it was the governor Giovanni Toti. Minister Zangrillo, a member of Forza Italia, asked for a minute’s silence and the conference, which had started a few minutes ago, was first suspended for fifteen minutes and then cancelled.



01:06