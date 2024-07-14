Shannen Doherty didn’t make it: the famous student Brenda Walsh from «Beverly Hills 90210» is dead. People magazine announced. The actress had been fighting a battle with breast cancer for years. Originally from Memphis, where she was born on April 12, 1971, she passed away at the age of 53.

Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda, protagonists of Beverly Hills 90210

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of battling the disease,” Leslie Sloane, the actress’s longtime publicist, confirmed in an exclusive statement to People. “A devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she was surrounded by her loved ones and her dog, Bowie. The family asks that their privacy be respected at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane continued.

The artist was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In addition to being an actress, she was a director, activist and television host. She is known to the general Italian public for having played the role of Brenda Walsh in the TV series Beverly Hills 90210.

Last January in his podcast Let’s be clear he described the evolution of his illness, stressing that he had no intention of giving up and that he loved life very much, explaining however that he had already made arrangements for his funeral.

“I know these are things that may seem morbid, but I have to talk about them, because I know that it’s going to happen and that I’m going away,” Doherty said, later explaining her request to be cremated: “I want my remains mixed with those of my dog ​​and my father.. And then I want our ashes to be scattered in a place that my dad and I loved in Malibu, where we spent precious time.”

A few months ago, in an interview with Vanity Fair, she said: “Every day is a gift and there are so many new things in the works that I think there is always hope. I think that’s so important,” she explained. “I could die today, I could die in 20 years, I don’t know. I could die walking outside my house, if a tree falls on me or a bus hits me. Or I could die of cancer. But all I can do is live every day as positively as possible.”