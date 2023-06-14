The new law, once officially approved and entered into force, will allow travelers who need a visa to enter EU countries to apply online instead of coming to consulates or visa service offices..
European MP Matias Nemic, who is one of the most prominent advocates for the adoption of the digital system for visas, confirmed that applicants “will find this process easier, cheaper and faster,” according to “Agence France Presse.”
Swedish Immigration Minister Maria Malmer Steinergaard, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, said the change “enhances the security of the Schengen area by reducing the risk of fraud and theft of visa stickers, for example.”
About the visa and the region
- The Schengen area includes all 27 member states of the European Union, with the exception of Cyprus, Ireland, Bulgaria and Romania..
- The European Union allows visa-free entry to citizens of more than 60 countries outside the bloc. Currently, travelers who need a visa must put a “Schengen” sticker on their passport.
- However, with the establishment of EU databases to monitor the entry and exit of travelers, the validity of stays and security checks at borders, the European visa system is steadily progressing towards digitization.
- Some countries, such as Australia, adopt a similar system, where the online visa is attached to the traveler’s passport without the need for a sticker.
- Using these systems, applicants can upload the required documents and pay the fees.
- However, the new European Union system requires applicants to obtain a “Schengen” visa for the first time, or who have a new passport or have changed their biometric data, to come in person to the consulates or visa offices.
