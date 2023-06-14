The new law, once officially approved and entered into force, will allow travelers who need a visa to enter EU countries to apply online instead of coming to consulates or visa service offices..

European MP Matias Nemic, who is one of the most prominent advocates for the adoption of the digital system for visas, confirmed that applicants “will find this process easier, cheaper and faster,” according to “Agence France Presse.”

Swedish Immigration Minister Maria Malmer Steinergaard, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, said the change “enhances the security of the Schengen area by reducing the risk of fraud and theft of visa stickers, for example.”

