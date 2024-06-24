He was known to all as the Pope’s architect. Sandro Benedetti, active above all in the field of Catholic religious architecture in the aftermath of the Second Vatican Council, died on Saturday 22 June at the age of 90 after a long illness in Albano, municipality of Castelli Romani, where the funeral took place today.

The news of his passing was released today by the Order of Architects of Rome and its province.

Who was Benedetti

Professor emeritus of the history of modern architecture at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome, in 1997 Benedetti was called by Pope John Paul II to direct the Fabbrica di San Pietro, for which he designed and led the restoration of the façade of the Vatican Basilica for the Jubilee of 2000. Also in the Vatican, he played the role of consultant for the restoration of the Maderniano and Michelangelo body of the Basilica (2007) and for the restoration of the architectural-sculptural complex of St. Peter’s Square (2008). Benedetti was the author of new churches in Rome, Lazio, Basilicata and Calabria, as well as schools, residences, territorial plans, plans for economic and popular housing.

Professional experience

Born in Marino (Rome) on September 2, 1933, Sandro Benedetti has had a long professional experience, which began with a degree in architecture in Rome in 1959 and continued for half a century through interventions in different typological fields, among which the projects of sacred buildings stand out. Benedetti’s activity is characterized by collaboration with other architects, such as Gaetano Miarelli Mariani, and, in general, by the continuous exchange with the world of art.

His works

Starting from the 1960s, Benedetti developed a long sequence of works: elementary school in via Como in the Pavona hamlet of Albano Laziale (1960), church of the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mary in Albano Laziale (1962), Petrucci house in Ariccia (1963), “La Conca d’Oro” residential complex in Ariccia (1973), church of Saints Gioacchino and Anna in Cinecittà Est (1979), metropolitan seminary of Potenza (1987), parish complex of Sant’Alberto Magno Rome-Bufalotta ( 1988), new reception spaces of the Vatican Museums with Studio Passarelli (1996), new Sanctuary of San Francesco Paola (1997), new outpatient clinic of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome (2007).

Even lyrics

Author of numerous texts on the sixteenth century, Baroque and eighteenth century, but also on contemporary architecture. Among his works are: “Architecture of the Roman sixteenth century” (Istituto Poligrafico dello Stato, 2011); “Contemporary religious architecture. The Italian case” (Jaca Book, 2000); “The great model for St. Peter’s in the Vatican. Antonio da Sangallo the Younger” (Gangemi Editore, 2010); “Pietro da Cortona: small and large architectures. Models, reliefs, celebrations” (Gangemi Editore, 2006); “Sacred architecture today. Event and project” (Gangemi Editore, 1995); “The architecture of Arcadia in the Roman eighteenth century” (Bonsignori, 1997); “Giacomo del Duca and the architecture of the sixteenth century” (Officina Edizioni, 1972); “Architecture and Catholic Reform in 16th-century Rome” (Officina Edizioni, 1973); “Architecture as metaphor. Pietro da Cortona plasterer” (Dedalo, 1979); “Outside classicism. Synthetism in sixteenth-century architecture” (Bonsignori, 1993). In the editorial field, from 1972 to 1987, Benedetti directed the “Quaderni dell’Istituto di Storia dell’Architettura”; in 1974 he founded the magazine “Storia-Architettura”; in 1992 he became editor-in-chief of the magazine “Palladio”.

The desk

In 1976 Benedetti became full professor in the 1st Chair of History of Modern Architecture and, since 2011, professor emeritus of the “La Sapienza” University of Rome. He also carried out an intense activity as editorial director, for the “Quaderni dell’Istituto di Storia dell’Architettura” (1972 – 1987), for the magazine “Storia-Architettura”, which he helped to found in 1974, and “Palladio” (1992). In 1980 Benedetti was appointed by John Paul II to the Pontifical Central Commission for Sacred Art; in 1983 he was elected national president of the Unione Cattolica Artisti Italiani, Academic ‘Virtuoso of Merit’ in the Pontifical Academy of Virtuosi at the Pantheon and Consultant of the Sacred Art Commission of the Diocese of Rome. In 1995 he was appointed member of the National Council of the National Liturgical Office of the Italian Episcopal Conference and Consultant of the Permanent Commission for the Protection of Historical and Artistic Monuments of the Holy See; in 1997 he was appointed Academician; of the Accademia di San Carlo of the Diocese of Milan and in 1998 member of the Pontifical Commission for the Cultural Heritage of the Church.