Farewell to the Italian-British architect Richard Rogers, he was 88 years old

Farewell to the Italian-British architect Richard Rogers, known for having designed the Georges Pompidou Center in Paris together with Renzo Piano. The famous artist he was 88 years old. According to reports from Rogers’ son, the death would have occurred yesterday evening. The Pritzker 200 prize7, “he died in peace,” said Matthew Freud, president and founder of the communications agency Freuds. According to New York Times, his son Roo Rogers confirmed the death, the cause of which was not specified.

Richard Rogers, the star architect who redesigned cities

The Center Pompidou is just one of the many jewels designed by Richerd Rogers, archistar died in London at the age of 88. Rogers he also linked to his name London skyline, thanks to the “Cheesegrater”, the Grattuggia, a skyscraper that recalls the kitchen utensil on which to grate the Parmesan. A tribute to his country of origin, one would think. Because the architect, in spite of his name, he was very Italian: born in Florence in 1933, he was descended from a noble English family that had settled in Tuscany two centuries earlier.

Winner of the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2007, Rogers was a prominent member of the “High Tech” architecture school which also included Norman Foster and Renzo Piano. Pioneers of a hyper-modern style that showcased machines and technology, overturning aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings. Hence the ventilation pipes that innervate the Center Pompidou and the Lloyd’s Towers, in London, or the Millennium Dome, with its tie rods.

The beginnings were not easy for Rogers, forced to flee with all his family from fascist Italy when he was only five years old. With her doctor father and mother, a former student of James Joyce, she settled in London, moving from a comfortable bourgeois house to a cramped one-room apartment, with a coin counter to activate the heating.

And at school things were even worse: Rogers was dyslexic at a time when there was no diagnosis for that disorder and those who suffered from it were branded as ‘stupid’ or, at best, ‘lazy’. In 1951 he left his studies and, after his military service in the army, managed to enter the Architectural Association School in London, known for its modernism.

He then completed his architectural studies a Yale in 1962 and it is here that the meeting of his life takes place, the one with Norman Foster. The two returned to England in 1964 and with their respective wives founded the “Team 4” architecture studio. In 1968, Rogers met Renzo Piano with whom he shared an interest in developing flexible and anti-monumental architecture.

In the same year they win a competition to design one new art gallery in Paris: the Center Pompidou otherwise known as “The gas workshop”, “The Pompidolio”, “Notre-Dame of the pipes”. Rogers has completed about 400 commissions in a career studded with high-impact buildings, capable of defining skylines, characterized by lightweight structures, prefabricated materials and the use of cutting-edge technologies.

He designed the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, the offices of Potsdamer Platz in Berlin, an airport terminal in Madrid and the Three World Trade Center in New York.