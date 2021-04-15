GGreat Britain’s royal family must wear protective masks and keep their distance at Prince Philip’s memorial service on Saturday. That emerges from the details of the ceremony on Saturday at Windsor Castle, which were announced on Thursday.

Instead of the guests themselves, only a small choir of four people should sing at the ceremony due to the risk of corona infection. In addition, the background music provided by the representatives of the Royal Navy and the Navy will play a central role. The 30 guests include not only the closest family members but also three representatives of Philips aristocratic German relatives. The Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II died last Friday at the age of 99.

In addition, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the royals will not appear in military uniforms. The men should therefore wear a so-called morning coat or cutaway, the counterpart to the tailcoat, which is only intended for evening occasions. According to reports, this is to prevent Prince Harry from being the only male member of the immediate family to not wear a uniform. According to the protocol, he is no longer allowed to do this after he had to give up his military titles when he withdrew from the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk right next to each other, but separated by their cousin Peter Philips behind their grandfather’s coffin. It is eagerly awaited whether the reunion during the funeral service can lead to a rapprochement between the two brothers. The rifts have deepened since Harry and his wife Meghan withdrew from royalty.