The news of the disappearance of Pele shocked the whole world. The football legend passed away forever at the age of 82 at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo yesterday. The daughter of the great champion made the sad news public through her Instagram profile, Kelly Renaissance.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known by all as Pelé, died yesterday at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. We recall that the champion had long been suffering from a colon cancer and in the last few weeks his condition was getting worse day by day.

As already anticipated, the news of Pelé’s disappearance shocked the whole world. There were many who shared messages of affection and closeness for the great champion’s family. Among the many written words, those shared by her daughter did not go unnoticed Kelly Renaissance. The woman decided to say goodbye to her beloved dad and on her Instagram page she wrote:

All that we are is because of you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.

A few days ago Kely shared a post that went viral and went around the web. The champion’s daughter posted one snap which portrays her together with her beloved father.

To the post in question, Kelly accompanied by a brief but significant caption. These were his words:

We are still here, in the struggle and in the faith. One more night together.

Pele is dead, goodbye to a great champion

When we talk about Pelé we undoubtedly mention one of the names that have made the history of soccer. We recall that, due to colon cancer, the champion was hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and the doctors declared that for days Pele had no longer responded to treatment.

The Brazil he is now in mourning and for days many people have been showing affection and closeness to the family of the great champion, whose name will continue to remain in history.