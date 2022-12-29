Edson Arantes do Nascimento, for everyone Pele, but also O Rei, O Rei do Futbol, ​​the Black Pearl: the footballer of the century for FIFA and the IOC. More than just a footballer, more than a champion, a real one icon of the world of football and sport. Everyone knows Pele, whose figure borders on myth, the only one capable of winning three World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970) and holder of a sensational record of 1281 goals in 1363 games. Goals scored with right foot, left foot, header, with intoxicating dribbling. Forward but also midfielder, a lethal mix of technique, game vision, intelligence and speed. There are countless books and films dedicated to him when he was still alive, still today a yardstick for all the best footballers on the planet, despite having hung up his boots in 1977. So much has been written about the dualism with Diego Armando Maradona: the two dribbled heads together in 2005 in the Argentine champion’s television program, sealing a sort of brotherhood between unreachable football idols.

Stories about Pelé are always boundless to the incredible: on six occasions he scored a five, thirty times a four of a kind, and ninety-two times a hat-trick. A modern footballer catapulted into the 60s and 70s, a career dedicated to Santos and the New York Cosmos, without ever landing in Europe. Among his most beautiful goals we can remember the one scored with a header in the final of the ’58 World Cup against Sweden – when he got rid of an opponent with a sombrero in the middle of the penalty area, before throwing the ball into the net. Visionary was instead the move against Uruguay in the ’70 World Cup semi-final, when – with a feint – he disoriented goalkeeper Mazurkiewicz, catching him in the middle like a skittle, with the ball on one side and him on the other, in a dribbling that is hardly imaginable for mere mortals, which only unfortunately didn’t end in a sci-fi network. Ill for some time, Pelé died at the age of 82 in a Brazilian hospital.

Inspiração eo amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje. Love, love and love, always save.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.