The Portuguese motoring world is in mourning for the passing of Paulo Pinheiroa mechanical engineer who died on Wednesday at the age of 52. Chief Executive Officer of theAlgarve International Racetrackit was the founder of the same Portimão circuit, inaugurated in 2008 and quickly become a true point of reference for two- and four-wheel competitions.

Approved by FIA and FIM in a short time and considered internationally as one of the most spectacular circuits in the world, the track has hosted and hosts some of the major categories. Among these, Superbike and MotoGPas well as the Formula 1. In addition to hosting tests, the Circus returned to Portugal to compete in a GP valid for the world championship in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

A former rider who had always wanted to build the circuit in his hometown, Pinheiro passed away following a serious health problem. The news of his passing was announced by a statement from the racetrack and by some official websites such as those of MotoGP and Superbike, which expressed their deepest condolences to the family.