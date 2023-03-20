Time to renew the range at home Opel which in the name of electrification has recently presented the new version of Astra, an iconic model that now also boasts a full electric version. At the same time, the Blip brand has recently said goodbye to another historic car which, after 14 years of honorable service, has abandoned the offer of the German car manufacturer. Vauxhall Insignia it has in fact gone out of production, thus closing the circle of a success story that had seen this car take over the inheritance in the D segment of some prestigious names, such as Opel Rekord and Opel Vectra. Presented in 2008 at the Tower Bridge in London, the Opel Insignia was previewed to the public at the Motor Show in the British capital in the 4-door and 5-door sedan versions.

The design of the Opel Insignia

Under the direction of Head of Design Mark Adams, the designers of the German House had created a car with a fluid and sinuous line which, if on the one hand it should have filled the role of heir to the third generation of Opel Vectra, on the other, since its dimensions were significantly larger, it resumed the legacy of higher-end models such as the Opel Omega that went off the list five years earlier. The first generation of Opel Insignia was accompanied by a particular success with the public as evidenced by a production of around 930,000 units in nine years of marketing. The success was all the more striking when one considers that the Opel Insignia was elected Car of the Year for 2009.

From sedan to wagon and country tourer

By the end of that same year, there was also the arrival of the estate version for which the commercial name of Sports Tourer was chosen. Among the most prominent versions was the sporty Opel Insignia OPC offered in both body variants and powered by the 2.8-liter V6 with double supercharging and maximum power of 325 HP. Upon its introduction on the Italian market, the Opel Insignia was immediately available with 5 engines, all Euro 5 approved: three petrol engines with 140, 180 and 220 HP and two 2,000 turbodiesel engines with 130 and 160 HP. In the following months, the range of engines was enriched with the new 190 bhp 2.0 CDTI Biturbo. Towards the end of his career, the range was further expanded with the arrival of the Country Tourer version, based on the Sports Tourer, but with additional raw plastic protections on the wheel arches, sills and bumpers, available with all-wheel drive. At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the second generation of Opel Insignia made its debut, which maintained the general layout of the previous series with lines reinterpreted in a more modern key, becoming more angular and sharp. The sedan took the additional denomination of Opel Insignia Grand Sport, while the station wagon kept that of Opel Insignia Sports Tourer and was joined by a crossover version called Country Tourer as in the previous generation. The Opel Insignia range included versions Grand Sports, Sports Tourer, Country Tourer and the top-of-the-range sports car from Opel Insignia GSi with 210 HP (154 kW) twin-turbo diesel engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. The particular sports set-up allowed the GSi version to travel literally glued to the asphalt. A fundamental contribution came from all-wheel drive with “torque vectoring”. In this highly technological system, the traditional differential on the rear axle was replaced by two clutches capable of transmitting torque individually to each rear wheel, modifying it within fractions of a second, according to the driving situation.