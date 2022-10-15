Robbie Coltrane was best known for playing the gentle giant Hagrid in the Harry Potter film saga

Shocking news for all movie lovers in the world, especially those of fantasy. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor, known around the globe especially for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, passed away at the age of 72. To take him away, a degenerative disease he had been dealing with for years and which ultimately defeated him.

A very sad day for anyone who has experienced their childhood and youth from 2000 onwards. Yesterday, Friday 14 October 2022, the news of the disappearance of an actor who accompanied an entire generation through an iconic role in one of the most beloved film sagas of all time.

Robbie Coltrane, Scottish actor known for playing the role of Hagrid in all the films dedicated to the wizard Harry Potter, he passed away at the age of 72. To give the news, his agent thought about it, who said:

He will likely be remembered for decades thanks to his role in the Harry Potter saga, a role that brought joy to children and adults around the world.

Coltrane was not his real name. In fact, in the Scottish registry office he was registered under the name of Anthony Robert McMillanbut later chose to adopt that surname in honor of the well-known jazz musician John Coltrane.

How Robbie Coltrane died

In recent years he has lived in Larbert, in Scotland in fact. He left yesterday afternoon in the hospital in the town near Glasgow, for complications due to one disease with which he had been struggling for some time.

Robbie indeed suffered from a very delicate form of osteoarthritis for a couple of years or so and lately he had gotten worse to the point of being reduced to a wheelchair.

His career has been extraordinary. Her debut dates back to 1980, when she starred in the film Live Death. In 1995 and 1999 she then starred in two of the films of the saga James Bond.

Also noteworthy is his participation as Sergeant Peter Godley in the film The True Story of Jack the Ripper – From Hell (2001) by the Hughes brothers.

The role that most of all made him immortal, however, is undoubtedly that of Rubeus Hagridthe good giant gamekeeper and Keeper of Keys and Places at Hogwarts, the wizarding school of wizard Harry Potter.