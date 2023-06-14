From the Pulitzer Prize for The Road, to the Oscar for No country for old men: farewell to the great author Cormac McCarthy

Yesterday the United States of America and the entire world of writing and screenwriting learned with enormous sadness the news of the passing of one of the greatest in recent decades. Cormac McCarthyPulitzer Prize-winning author of masterpieces such as The Road or No Country for Old Men, died at his home in New Mexico at the age of 89.

His entourage and his have taken care of announcing the death of the great artist familythrough the publication of a post on the official page of Facebook by Maccarthy himself.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy died today of natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89 years old.

These are the few words added to the photo portraying the writer.

Countless i condolence messages that many followers, fans, colleagues and well-known personalities wanted to dedicate to the man who was considered one of the greatest of the century.

Italian writer and translator Raul Montanariwho has dealt on several occasions with translating his works from English into Italian, wrote on his profile:

Cormac McCarthy has ceased to be the greatest living American writer and has joined the wonderful company of giants who have not received the Nobel Prize for literature. Having translated four of his novels, including his absolute masterpiece ‘Blood Meridian’, it seems to me that I have lost one of the family and I think I can afford to proclaim seven days of private mourning without anyone being indignant. In fact, let’s even do seven years.

Cormac McCarthy’s Greatest Hits

Born in ProvidenceRhode Island, in 1933, Cormac McCarthy moved to Tennessee and there he studied at the university before joining the army.

His first writings date back to the end of the 1950s, while i first works that led him to success date back to 60’s.

Many essays and screenplays written by Cormac over a lifetime and a very long career, made up of many experiences, travels, which have led him to be considered as one of the greatest American authors ever.

In 2007 he received the highest honor for an author, the prize Pulitzer for fiction, for the work The Road.

As for the scripts, his name will forever go down in history for giving life to It’s no country for old men, adapted to motion picture by the Coen brothers. The Road itself, brought to the big screen by director John Hillcoat e The Conselorfilm directed by Ridley Scott in 2013.