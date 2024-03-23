Maurizio Pollini dies at 82 and all of La Scala rallies around the family

Maurizio Pollini passed away today after a long and debilitating illness. His last concert dates back to last February and all subsequent commitments were canceled due to his health conditions. The great master was 82 years old. He was a great pianist at the prestigious La Scala theater in Milan where he made his debut in 1958.

The entire management of the theater, his fellow musicians and the entire world of music rallied around the family. His wife Marilisa and son Daniele are surrounded by messages of condolences from those who had the privilege of knowing and working with the maestro.

Born in 1942, he received the prestigious Chopin piano competition prize and began a brilliant career as a pianist. Those who heard him play on that occasion claimed that he would become a formidable pianist and that it would have great success in the years to come. He has in fact played in the most important theaters in the world, ranging from classical to contemporary music. His debut concert at La Scala in 1958 coincided with his last performance on 13 February, playing Schoemberg.

As for Carla Fraccihistoric prima ballerina of the Stairs also for Maurizio Pollini the chapel of rest will be set up inside the theatre. The theater management assures that it will provide more details soon. The Scala press release reads as follows:

“One of the great musicians of our time and a fundamental reference in the artistic life of the Theater for over fifty years”.

He had already had to in November 2022 give up the concert of charity for the flood victims of the Marche due to his serious health conditions.

Having graduated from the Milan conservatory, he was a much-loved protagonist of the musical panorama of the last century, but he was also a great enthusiast of physics and popular science essays. His mind was characterized by great curiosity and versatility.

