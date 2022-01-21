From the films of Ragionier Fantozzi, to the cult of The coach in the ball, Camillo Milli will remain forever in the history of Italian cinema

The Italian cinema, yesterday afternoon, sadly learned the news of the death of a great character from the so-called Italian Comedy. Camillo Milli, born in Milan but Genoese by adoption, star of many comedy films of the 80s and 90s, passed away yesterday at the age of 92. The moving memory of the many friends and colleagues from the world of entertainment and politics.

Camillo Milli can be safely considered as one of the most appreciated and loved actors ever in the world of Italian comedy.

He had taken his first steps in the world of acting a theaterworking under the court of the great Giorgio Strehler. Then the film debut came with the film Girls of today by Luigi Zampa.

Among others, he had also worked with Mario Monicelli in The Marquis del Grillowith Luigi Magni in the movie In the name of the Pope Kingwith Black Relatives and Paolo Villaggio in Fantozzi Against All And Fantozzi still suffers and with Alessandro Siani in Miracles are accepted.

But there is a role that most of all made him famous. We are talking about the de films The coach of the ball, in which the protagonist was Lino Banfi as the bewildered coach Oronzo Canà. He in the film covered the role of Commendator Borlottihistorical President of the Longobard.

Camillo Milli died a Genoa, where he had been hospitalized for some time for complications due to Covid-19. A few days ago he had lost his wife.

Condolences for the death of Camillo Milli

I am many well-known personalities from entertainment or politics who have wanted to publicly express theirs sorry for this painful loss.

Giovanni TotiPresident of the Liguria Region, wrote on his Facebook profile:

The Italian comedy of the Eighties says goodbye to one of its unforgettable protagonists, the Genoese by adoption Camillo Milli. Extraordinary artist who had worked alongside the greatest actors, from Sordi and Tognazzi to Manfredi, Villaggio and Banfi. A Milanese who fell in love with Genoa and that Genoa and Liguria will never forget.

And then Lino Banfiwith whom Camillo shared the sets of The coach in the ball, said: