Farewell to film actor, songwriter and USSR State Prize Laureate Nikolai Dobronravov ended at the Tchaikovsky Concert Hall in Moscow on September 20.

More than 300 people came to say goodbye to him. They gathered at the entrance to the concert hall long before the funeral service began. At the request of relatives, the farewell ceremony was closed to the press. In the hall itself, fans, colleagues and friends of Dobronravov carried wreaths to his coffin accompanied by his most famous compositions. Thus, the funeral ceremony ended with the song “How young we were.”

“We preserve the memory of this bright man. And his whole life is his poetry. We had a lot of poets, but his lines, his metaphors – they are so tenacious that even in each of them you can identify any event,” People’s Artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko told reporters.

Dobronravov’s wife Alexandra Pakhmutova thanked everyone who came to say goodbye to the poet.

“Thank you for coming, thank you,” she said.

The artist will be buried at the Novodevichy cemetery on the same day.

The death of Dobronravov became known on the night of September 17. He died after a serious and long illness at the age of 94.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, called the passing of songwriter Nikolai Dobronravov a great loss. She noted that thanks to his creativity, there was less indifference and vulgarity in the world.

Condolences were sent to Dobronravov’s wife, composer and pianist Alexandra Pakhmutova, with whom he was married for about 70 years, by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, Mayor Moscow Sergei Sobyanin, as well as other politicians and public figures.

Nikolai Nikolaevich was born on November 22, 1928 in Leningrad. Graduated from the School-Studio named after V.I. Nemirovich-Danchenko at the Moscow Art Theater named after M. Gorky, acted in films, then began writing songs.

Dobronravov wrote poems for most of his wife’s songs, of which there are more than 400. Among the most famous compositions are “The main thing, guys, is not to grow old in your heart,” “Eaglets learn to fly,” “A coward does not play hockey,” “The team of our youth.”