He was very well known in Naples. Passionate about all kinds of sports. Wherever there was a demonstration of a certain level, he was there. Edmondo Viscardi, Mondo or Mondino for all the Neapolitans who knew him from an early age, died of a heart attack in Sharm El Sheik at the age of just 50. Originally from Posillipo, Mondo, later also nicknamed Eddy Giramondo, had a weakness for basketball, water polo and tennis. At Mario Argento, at the time of Novosel and Taurisano coaches, he was always present, even during the week during training. He was a friend of the best-known Italians, such as Bonamico, Ragazzi and many others. But he also had a splendid relationship with the Americans, starting with one of the greatest players ever seen in Naples, Lee Johnson. He followed the team at home and very often away.