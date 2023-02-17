A Neapolitan from Posillipo, he died of a heart attack while on vacation in Egypt. Great fan of basketball, water polo and above all tennis, now a regular presence at the Internazionali d’Italia alongside the Azzurri and the greats of the racket such as Nadal and Djokovic
He was very well known in Naples. Passionate about all kinds of sports. Wherever there was a demonstration of a certain level, he was there. Edmondo Viscardi, Mondo or Mondino for all the Neapolitans who knew him from an early age, died of a heart attack in Sharm El Sheik at the age of just 50. Originally from Posillipo, Mondo, later also nicknamed Eddy Giramondo, had a weakness for basketball, water polo and tennis. At Mario Argento, at the time of Novosel and Taurisano coaches, he was always present, even during the week during training. He was a friend of the best-known Italians, such as Bonamico, Ragazzi and many others. But he also had a splendid relationship with the Americans, starting with one of the greatest players ever seen in Naples, Lee Johnson. He followed the team at home and very often away.
In addition to basketball, he was seen following above all Posillipo and Canottieri Napoli in water polo and the most important ATP tennis tournaments in the world, such as Wimbledon and Paris. Well, tennis was his great love in the end. At the Internationals of Italy he was very well known, even champions of the caliber of Nadal and Djokovic entertained with him. He was linked to the environment of the Naples Tennis Club and did not miss an appointment organized by the club chaired by Riccardo Villari.
