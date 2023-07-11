You can already see the trail. He scatters the sky of Rome and keeps the Lazio people with their noses in the air, hunting for the last fragment of the Milinkovic star with melancholy in their eyes and their hands clasped in prayer, invoking a miracle. Not this time. Sergej, the golden boy of Lleida snatched from Fiorentina one day in August, he chooses the money of Al Hilal saying goodbye to the Olimpico after eight years. A story of love and respect without ever a controversy.