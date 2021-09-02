Mikis Theodorakis, the man of the sirtaki from “Zorba the Greek”, died at the age of 96. The 1966 Grammy-winning composer and political activist composed the sirtaki, which later became a folk dance, for Michael Cacoyannis’ 1964 film. Famous is the scene in which the protagonist, Anthony Quinn in the role of Alexis Zorba, dances it on the beach of Stavros.

Born on the island of Chios on July 29, 1925, he studied music in Athens and then in Paris. He has composed pieces based on important Greek poetic works, many of which have also become political anthems, but also soundtracks for films such as Z – The orgy of power, from 1969 by Costa-Gavras, for which he won the Bafta. He also composed the Mauthausen Trilogy (also known as The Mauthausen Ballad and the Mauthausen Cantata) a cycle of four arias with texts based on poems written by the Greek poet Iakovos Kambanellis, who survived the Mauthausen concentration camp.

As an activist Theodorakis joined a reserve unit of Elas, the military arm of the leftist National Liberation Front (EAM) during the period of the Greek resistance against the Nazi occupation, and led a troop in the fight against the British and the Greek right in the “Dekemvriana”.

Arrested during the Greek civil war, he was sent into exile on the island of Icaria and then deported to the island of Makronisos, where he was tortured. He had long-lasting links with the Communist Party of Greece, of which he was a deputy from 1981 to 1990. However, in 1989 he ran as an independent candidate with the New Right Democracy before becoming minister in 1990 under Constantine Mitsotakis (father of the current first Greek minister), and resign in March 1992. In recent years he has been hospitalized several times for health problems and in 2019 he was implanted with a pacemaker.