Thousands of people gathered for a last farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic. Smoke bombs, chants and tears to pay homage to the former Serbian footballer who died on December 16th. The exit of the coffin, also carried on the shoulders of the national team coach Roberto Mancini and his ex-teammate Dejan Stankovic, was accompanied by a long applause from those present. “A great regret – said Mancini, moved – We spent a lifetime together, we had a fraternal friendship”. In the center of the square, the Ultras of Lazio displayed a commemorative banner. by Francesco Giovannetti and Luca Pellegrini



03:20