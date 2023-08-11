Michela Murgia died in Rome. The Sardinian writer of “Accabadora” and “Three bowls” who had been ill with cancer for some time was 51 years old. Just a few days ago he had posted a photo on Instagram from the hospital confessing: “I go to the hospital a little more often, sometimes suddenly because the body surprises me and yesterday I was short of breath due to too much liquid in the crevices of the tissues. The answer I would like to give to those who continually ask me how I am, which was the one Cesare de Michelis gave: I can feel better, but I can no longer feel ‘good’. ‘Better’ is still preferable to bad, so enjoy it with me”.