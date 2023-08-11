She died in Rome. Just a few days ago you had posted a quote from Cesare de Michelis: “I can feel better, but I can’t feel ‘well’ anymore”
Michela Murgia died in Rome. The Sardinian writer of “Accabadora” and “Three bowls” who had been ill with cancer for some time was 51 years old. Just a few days ago he had posted a photo on Instagram from the hospital confessing: “I go to the hospital a little more often, sometimes suddenly because the body surprises me and yesterday I was short of breath due to too much liquid in the crevices of the tissues. The answer I would like to give to those who continually ask me how I am, which was the one Cesare de Michelis gave: I can feel better, but I can no longer feel ‘good’. ‘Better’ is still preferable to bad, so enjoy it with me”.
the marriage
—
Last July she had married in a civil ceremony “in articulo mortis” with Lorenzo Terenzi, actor, director, musician. The marriage announcement was made (on the 15th) with a video posted on her social networks, in which she invited her not to wish her well, as it was her only way “to guarantee each other’s rights”.
#Farewell #Michela #Murgia #writer #cancer #died
Leave a Reply