FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM CATANIA. Melo was everyone’s dog, students, professors, administrative staff. For more than ten years his home was the great Benedictine monastery, seat of the humanistic faculties of the University of Catania, in the upper and oldest part of the city. They found him dead this morning. Nobody hurt him, and how could it be seen that he was loved by everyone? He finished his earthly life in the night and since this morning he is a chase on social networks of photos and “condolences” of those who every day, wandering through the long corridors and the avenues and gardens of the “Benedictines”, met him and considered him part irreplaceable of the faculty. “The strong and generous heart of Melo, an example of freedom and symbol of the Bendettini, has stopped beating – announced this morning on Facebook Daniela Cannavò, head of the faculty teaching laboratories -. He left in his sleep tonight, without disturbing anyone. Michela, his human mother who with the rest of the family cared for him lovingly to the last, sent me the latest photos with a prayer to publish them and thanking the countless people who have loved him over the years “. And there have been so many. Martina writes: «Thank you for having accompanied me over the years. Every time before an exam I was all anxious and you there calm, I wanted a minimum of tranquility and I envied you a lot “. And a group of students from Disum, the humanities department: «We want to thank you for the company you have given us students over the years. The Disum will always carry you in the heart. Hello Melo ».

Even the Facebook profile of the “Benedictine Monastery of San Nicolò l’Arena”, which manages the historical memory and visits to the structure that 20 years ago was included in the Unesco heritage, celebrated it: “Today, Melo, the dog, leaves us of the Benedictine monastery. In recent years he has welcomed the students who have loved him infinitely. We too will miss his sweet and cheerful presence “

A collective mourning, in short, for a half-breed dog that arrived at the “Benedictines” almost by chance, they say brought there by a group of workers who were carrying out renovations and remained wagging their tails between teachers and students, right into the austere classrooms. and a spectacular Baroque monastery, one of the largest in Europe, which became a university in the 1990s. Melo was not a stray. To take care of him was a family who lives next to the university. They say that in the morning he waited in front of the entrance door for the doormen to open the faculty, and welcomed the students, giving and receiving pampering. There are generations of former Literature and Language students who wanted it in the graduation group photo. In 2019, after a petition, they even gave him a degree on the occasion of World Dog Day. One of the faculty, in short, that today many cry.

