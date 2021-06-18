The assignment of Serie A TV rights for the next three years to DAZN leads to a revolution also for what concerns journalists and presenters
According to the latest rumors, it seems that Diletta Leotta is destined to leave Dazn even if it is not yet clear what the future destination may be.
In any case, it now seems certain that Dazn has decided who to bet on, regardless of Leotta’s future: it is Giorgia Rossi, face Mediaset for years and ready to end his adventure for the colossus of Cologno Monzese to start another one in Dazn.
June 18, 2021 (change June 18, 2021 | 22:00)
