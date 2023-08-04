The former Tuscan rider was 86 years old, retired in 1969 and won three stages in the Giro
Bruno Mealli, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all sports in the province of Arezzo, has died. He disappeared this morning in his home in Malva, in Valdarno. He would have turned 86 on November 20. As an amateur he had won important races such as the Giro del Casentino and the Florence-Viareggio. Turning professional in 1961, he raced until 1969. Among the 17 victories as a professional, the 1963 Italian championship stands out, just 60 years ago, the only one from Arezzo to succeed in the top category. Pink jersey for five days at the 1965 Giro d’Italia, he won three stages.
THE SUCCESSES
—
Among his successes are two Giro del Lazio, Giro dell’Emilia, Giro di Romagna, the Gp Camaiore, the Trofeo Cougnet. He was blue at the Sallanches 1964 and Lasarte 1965 World Championships where he finished twelfth. A fast passer, he knew how to defend himself even on pedaled climbs and was an exquisite person. It was the best expression of the Mealli cycling dynasty which included the excellent Aladino, Moreno, Marcello and Franco, organizer of Tirreno-Adriatico, Giro del Lazio and Umbria. He had lost a young daughter, a very strong pain, but Bruno and his wife had found the strength to carry on
