Bruno Mealli, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all sports in the province of Arezzo, has died. He disappeared this morning in his home in Malva, in Valdarno. He would have turned 86 on November 20. As an amateur he had won important races such as the Giro del Casentino and the Florence-Viareggio. Turning professional in 1961, he raced until 1969. Among the 17 victories as a professional, the 1963 Italian championship stands out, just 60 years ago, the only one from Arezzo to succeed in the top category. Pink jersey for five days at the 1965 Giro d’Italia, he won three stages.